NPCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $2,861.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $587,748.21 and $2,861.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

