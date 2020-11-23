Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of OVLY opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $98,131. 17.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

