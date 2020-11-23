ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Short Interest Up 19.7% in October

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

ObsEva stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ObsEva by 23.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

