Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Short Interest Update

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ODT stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, Director Aaron I. Davis acquired 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $276,172.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,052,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $14,999,991.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,522,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,527,959. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

ODT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

