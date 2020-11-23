Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 316,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $455.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $107,710.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,473.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 3,630 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $46,500.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,919.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,626 shares of company stock valued at $280,720. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 68,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 48,648 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

