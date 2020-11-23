Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 148,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,003. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

