Orbit Chain Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $45.28 million and $1.45 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00080191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00382287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.21 or 0.03163108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00029247 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a token. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,568,591 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.