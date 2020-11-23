Pamp Network Price Up 217.4% Over Last 7 Days (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Pamp Network has a market capitalization of $15,096.75 and approximately $201,690.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 217.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00080923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00023301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.98 or 0.00376889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.57 or 0.03161063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00028502 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

Pamp Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.