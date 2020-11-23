Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Up 13.4% in October

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pi Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Shares of PAAS opened at $30.80 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.