Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) & Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Head-To-Head Survey

Parker Drilling (OTCMKTS:PKDC) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parker Drilling and Petroteq Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parker Drilling $629.79 million 0.00 -$83.74 million N/A N/A Petroteq Energy $60,000.00 209.68 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Petroteq Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Parker Drilling.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Parker Drilling and Petroteq Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parker Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Parker Drilling and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parker Drilling N/A N/A N/A Petroteq Energy N/A -16.69% -12.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parker Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Parker Drilling has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Parker Drilling beats Petroteq Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah. The company also has operating rights under five U.S. federal oil and gas leases covering approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

