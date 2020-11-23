Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $273.61 and last traded at $273.04, with a volume of 2140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.12.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PH. Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.40.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Insiders sold 56,956 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,558 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.01 and a 200-day moving average of $196.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

