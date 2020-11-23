Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,572,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 188,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $499,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,454.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,263,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,152. 6.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $36,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $47,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

