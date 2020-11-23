PCHAIN (PI) Price Tops $0.0078

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.52 million and $115,767.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,811,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,298,430 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.