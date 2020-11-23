PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Down 17.8% in October

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,116,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 455,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $400.11 million, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.76.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

