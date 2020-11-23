Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8,940.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. 659,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

