Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) Financial Review

22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 22nd Century Group and Philip Morris International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 0 1 10 0 2.91

Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.11%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than 22nd Century Group.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -93.55% -42.45% -38.00% Philip Morris International 9.54% -80.24% 19.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Philip Morris International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $25.83 million 7.26 -$26.56 million ($0.20) -6.75 Philip Morris International $77.92 billion 1.53 $7.19 billion $5.19 14.78

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats 22nd Century Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company's products under development include BRAND A, a very low nicotine content cigarette; X-22, a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as an aid to smoking cessation; and BRAND B, a low-tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarette. It is also involved in contract manufacturing business for third-party branded tobacco products. The company has a strategic research and development agreement with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for medical and therapeutic use, and other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.