Photon Trading Up 92.9% This Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 48% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Photon has traded 92.9% higher against the US dollar. Photon has a market cap of $95,839.58 and $119.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,437.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.99 or 0.03205257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00468756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.20 or 0.01590194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00678868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00383288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00097629 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 36,954,492,330 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

