Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 4th

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

