Piper Sandler Reaffirms Buy Rating for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $465.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.47.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $315.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.11. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $886,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $22,826,782 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

