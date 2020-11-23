Pizza Hits 24-Hour Volume of $233.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 138.1% against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $906,242.78 and $233.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00020926 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,826,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.