Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Polymetal International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. Polymetal International has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

