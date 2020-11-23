Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

