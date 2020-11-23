Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,013 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,757,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after acquiring an additional 202,512 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE PG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.04. 97,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock worth $51,606,008. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.