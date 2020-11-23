Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 212 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.24. 74,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,786. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $335.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.