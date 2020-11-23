Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Visa by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,072 shares of company stock worth $23,627,774 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $206.02. The stock had a trading volume of 158,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953,551. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

