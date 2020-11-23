Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $266,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.92. The stock had a trading volume of 63,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.