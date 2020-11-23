Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.82. 430,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,126,115. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $48.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

