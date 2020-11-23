Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,552 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.27. 569,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,854,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

