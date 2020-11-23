Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 103,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,389,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after buying an additional 505,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 300,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,336. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19.

