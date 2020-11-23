Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,713,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $685,091,000 after purchasing an additional 175,870 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $214.80. 45,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,121. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

