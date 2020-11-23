Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 95.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $148.56. 19,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

