Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $269.72. 539,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.34 and its 200-day moving average is $255.38. The company has a market capitalization of $732.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

