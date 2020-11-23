Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 32.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.28. 83,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.75. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $208.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

