Portland Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,533,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $54,803,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,781. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

