Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Short Interest Update

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the October 15th total of 816,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFBC shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 602,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 209,527 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 655.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 99.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 49,573 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $567.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.46. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.