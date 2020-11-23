Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

PLD traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $99.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

