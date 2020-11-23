QASH (QASH) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, QASH has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. QASH has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and $206,768.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.