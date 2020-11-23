Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 65.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 26.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $7,592,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 53.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 638.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.