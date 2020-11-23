Rate3 Price Tops $0.0006 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HADAX, ABCC and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $533,533.23 and approximately $161,907.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00080301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00384099 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.11 or 0.03138035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00029359 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Bibox, DEx.top, BitForex, FCoin, Ethfinex, Coinrail, IDEX, Hotbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.