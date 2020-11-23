Raymond James Lowers Norbord (NYSE:OSB) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Norbord from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Norbord from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.38.

NYSE:OSB opened at $36.21 on Friday. Norbord has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -248.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

