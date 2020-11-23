Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.35” Price Target for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE)

Raymond James set a C$4.35 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

