Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently:

11/20/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

11/17/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focused on maintaining production and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core asset sales. To preserve liquidity, it has lowered capital expenditure and identified new ways of reducing expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company, through systematic sell-off of some non-core assets, has already achieved the 2020 divestiture target and plans to divest more assets in first half of 2021. Shares of Occidental have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, it faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

11/11/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.50.

10/27/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum is presently focusing on maintaining the production base and lowering outstanding debts through the proceeds of non-core assets sales. To preserve liquidity, the company has lowered capital expenditure, dividend rate and identified ways to reduce expenses. Permian Basin exposure continues to boost total production volumes. The company recently signed a deal to sell some non-core assets, which will assist the company to achieve its 2020 divestiture target. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. It faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level amid declining commodity prices and cancellation of the African asset divestment deal will be a setback and can adversely impact its plans to lower debts.”

10/21/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $13.84 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Occidental Petroleum Co alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 288,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $9,308,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 552,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.