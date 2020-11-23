River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

