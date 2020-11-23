River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $152.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $180.44.

