River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $214.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.94 and a 200 day moving average of $203.27. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.