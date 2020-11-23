River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $261.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

