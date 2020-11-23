River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $276.69 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $293.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx to $276.50 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

