Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) versus Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Head to Head Comparison

Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) and Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Rockford has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlo Technologies has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rockford and Arlo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlo Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arlo Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Arlo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Rockford.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Rockford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rockford and Arlo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arlo Technologies $370.01 million 1.15 -$85.95 million ($1.14) -4.71

Rockford has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arlo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Rockford and Arlo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockford N/A N/A N/A Arlo Technologies -18.21% -39.33% -15.34%

Summary

Arlo Technologies beats Rockford on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockford

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc. provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision. The company also offers Arlo Pro 2, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera with advancements in sound and motion detection; Arlo Audio Doorbell, a smart audio doorbell solution to pair with Arlo camera or Arlo Security Light products; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and accessories, such as charging accessories, device mounts, and device skins. In addition, it provides Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera; Arlo Pro 3, an integrated spotlight with color night vision camera; and Arlo Video Doorbell, a doorbell camera which delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts. Further, the company offers Arlo app for iOS and Android devices that allow users to connect various devices; and prepaid services, including seven-day cloud video storage with the ability to connect up to five cameras and 90 days of customer support. The company offers its products through retail channels, wholesale distribution and wireless carrier channels, and paid subscription services through in-app purchases. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

