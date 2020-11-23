Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 71,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

