Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) a €32.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

ETR:EVT opened at €25.15 ($29.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 273.37. Evotec SE has a 1-year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1-year high of €26.77 ($31.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

